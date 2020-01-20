Germany: Macron meets LNA”s Khalifa Haftar on sidelines of Berlin conference

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: Command General of the Libyan Armed Forces

French President Emmanuel Macron and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met with the Leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar in Berlin on Sunday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Libya peace conference hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and attended by Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj, as well as by leaders from the US, the UK, Russia, Turkey, France, Italy, the UAE, and numerous African states.

As a result of the meeting, leaders agreed to uphold an arms embargo in Libya and designate members to a military commission with five members from each side, with the UN monitoring the implementation of the cease-fire.

Mandatory Credit: Command General of the Libyan Armed Forces

Video ID: 20200120-020

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200120-020

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly