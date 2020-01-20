-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Macron meets LNA”s Khalifa Haftar on sidelines of Berlin conference
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory Credit: Command General of the Libyan Armed Forces
French President Emmanuel Macron and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met with the Leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar in Berlin on Sunday.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Libya peace conference hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and attended by Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj, as well as by leaders from the US, the UK, Russia, Turkey, France, Italy, the UAE, and numerous African states.
As a result of the meeting, leaders agreed to uphold an arms embargo in Libya and designate members to a military commission with five members from each side, with the UN monitoring the implementation of the cease-fire.
Mandatory Credit: Command General of the Libyan Armed Forces
Video ID: 20200120-020
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200120-020
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly