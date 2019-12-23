Germany: Maritime agency authorises Nord Stream 2 construction during winter

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) authorised the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline over a length of 16.5 km in the German exclusive economic zone during the winter months, announced a representative in Hamburg on Monday.

“The German AWZ [exclusive economic zone] still lacks 16.5 km. We assume that the two lines of this pipeline will require two periods of installation time, both lasting five days,” said Nico Nolte, Head of the Department of Order of the Sea at BSH.

“It is up to Nordstream 2 to determine exactly when the remaining routes will be laid in the German AWZ. We have just given our approval. The Nordstream 2 pipeline may, therefore, be laid in the winter months. But when exactly this will happen is up to Nordstream 2 AG,” he added.

On September, Nord Stream 2 applied for permission to keep working on the pipeline in the Baltic Sea during January and until March of 2020. The step drew criticism from the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union of Germany who says that the act would endanger a number of marine bird species settling in the concerned region over the period.

The â‚¬11 billion ($12.3bn) pipeline project is financed by Russia’s Gazprom alongside Germany’s Uniper and BASF, Anglo-Dutch firm Shell, Austria’s OMV and France’s Engie, and is supposed to increase the amount of gas going under the Baltic Sea to 55 billion cubic metres per year.

