-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Maritime agency authorises Nord Stream 2 construction during winter
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) authorised the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline over a length of 16.5 km in the German exclusive economic zone during the winter months, announced a representative in Hamburg on Monday.
“The German AWZ [exclusive economic zone] still lacks 16.5 km. We assume that the two lines of this pipeline will require two periods of installation time, both lasting five days,” said Nico Nolte, Head of the Department of Order of the Sea at BSH.
“It is up to Nordstream 2 to determine exactly when the remaining routes will be laid in the German AWZ. We have just given our approval. The Nordstream 2 pipeline may, therefore, be laid in the winter months. But when exactly this will happen is up to Nordstream 2 AG,” he added.
On September, Nord Stream 2 applied for permission to keep working on the pipeline in the Baltic Sea during January and until March of 2020. The step drew criticism from the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union of Germany who says that the act would endanger a number of marine bird species settling in the concerned region over the period.
The â‚¬11 billion ($12.3bn) pipeline project is financed by Russia’s Gazprom alongside Germany’s Uniper and BASF, Anglo-Dutch firm Shell, Austria’s OMV and France’s Engie, and is supposed to increase the amount of gas going under the Baltic Sea to 55 billion cubic metres per year.
Video ID: 20191223-024
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191223-024
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly