Germany: Medical personnel local and foreign respond to Saxony”s coronavirus emergency call
The Saxony State Chamber of Physicians has issued a call for people with medical training to come forward and offer their services in order to help ease the pressure on the local healthcare system due to the coronavirus crisis, as explained in an interview with a spokesperson for the chamber Kurt Kohler in Dresden on Wednesday.
“We estimate that we will rather hit personnel boundaries than technical boundaries at the moment, that’s why we have launched the initiative to call for medically trained personnel to help cope with the crisis. We will expand this initiative broadly of course,” explained Kohler adding that “the lack of personnel will indeed be the limiting factor when it comes to overcoming the crisis.”
He said that over 500 doctors had responded to the initiative in the last week. “Plenty of these respondents are doctors who are not yet certified or even doctors from abroad that aren’t certified here in Germany,” he stated.
The campaign specifically targets medically trained personnel, and Kohler stressed that those who are currently not certified as doctors in Germany cannot use the initiative as a “gateway” to obtain a medical certificate in the country.
Germany has registered at least 74,500 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 821 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
