Germany: Meet the Danish mayor of Rostock | Focus on Europe

The German town Rostock made headlines in 1992 following racist riots. Now many residents hope that their newly elected Danish mayor will inspire progress, modernize the city, and encourage economic advancement.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle