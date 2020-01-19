Germany: Merkel greets Macron as he arrives for Libya conference

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the Chancellery in Berlin on Sunday, ahead of the Libya peace conference being hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The conference is hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and will be attended by Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar, UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) leader Fayez al-Sarraj as well as by the heads of state of the US, Russia, Turkey, the UK, Italy, the UAE, and numerous African states.

4,000 police were deployed to safeguard the well-being of the high-ranking guests in the German capital, including armoured vehicles, dogs and snipers on the roofs of buildings.

