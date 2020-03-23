Germany: Merkel “healthy” and working from home – Vice Chancellor

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Chancellor Angela Merkel, who went into quarantine on Sunday after being in contact with a coronavirus-infected doctor, was healthy and working from home, during a press conference in Berlin on Monday.

“The Chancellor is healthy at the moment. She is simply working from home, as are many other people who have had to place themselves in self-isolation at home,” Scholz, who is also Germany’s finance minister, said.

“She is active; we had the cabinet meeting together this morning. Not with video, but of course we all recognise each others’ voices. Otherwise, files are being delivered back and forth and everything is happening as you’d imagine,” Scholz added.

On Monday, the German government confirmed that Merkel’s initial test for COVID-19 came back negative.

Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert announced on Sunday that Merkel had decided to self-quarantine after discovering that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her later tested positive for COVID-19.

