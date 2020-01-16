-
Germany: Merkel praises General Haftar’s readiness for truce
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) General Haftar’s readiness to adhere to the truce in the Libya conflict, while speaking at a press conference in Berlin Thursday.
Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Merkel stated “It’s good news that he wants to stick to the truce, which is a precondition [for the Libya conference]. What we need to make sure of at the Libya conference is for the weapons embargo to be reinforced again. It has been agreed to on a UN level but hasn’t been adhered to as much. So I think this confession is good news.”
Commenting on EU accession of Albania and North Macedonia, Merkel said that negotiations should start soon, as both countries have met the demands that were brought forward.
