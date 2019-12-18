Germany: Merkel talks expelled Russian diplomats, Nordstream 2 sanctions, and CO2 neutrality

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the government “had to expel” two Russian diplomats as there was no cooperation from Russian authorities on the August murder of a Georgian citizen in Berlin, while being questioned by German members of parliament in Berlin’s Bundestag on Wednesday.

“I personally approached the Russian President Vladimir Putin about it during the Normandy meeting and we are now seeing more contacts and the German government is doing it on necessary levels, but neither is the course of this terrible murder clear nor are we at the end of the knowledge which has to be delivered,” Merkel said.

The German Chancellor stated Germany opposes extraterritorial sanctions when commenting on recently approved US sanctions on companies and governments participating in the Nordstream 2 pipeline from Russia.

“I don’t see any other way but talks. Serious talks, that we do not tolerate this practice, that extraterritorial sanctions do not work,” She said.

She added it is “very important to [her]” that ongoing talks with Ukraine about a gas treaty after 31 December 2019 regarding Nordstream 2 go “fairly well” and “it would be fairly inauspicious for Ukraine to lose out on transit fees because negotiations were to be compromised because we somewhere have a different stand on Nordstream 2.”

Merkel underlined the importance of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050 and reiterated Germany’s support for the goal, adding that the goal of halving emissions by 2030 had to be implemented for every member state to reach climate neutrality “What then remains as a task for each member state is certainly still a matter of debate,” she added.

The Chancellor also said she opposed the exclusion of single companies from taking part in the rollout of Germany’s 5G network and that there had been no mention towards her about Chinese authorities exerting pressure in those regards.

