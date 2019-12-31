Germany: Merkel urges action on “threatening” climate crisis in New Year message

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

German Chancellor Angela Merkel ensured that she is doing “everything” in her power to tackle climate change in her end of year speech in Berlin on Tuesday.

She recognised how everyday lives have been changed by the digital age, and called global warming “real” and “threatening.” Merkel acknowledged that at the age of 65 she will not live to see all the consequences, and said everyone must do whatever possible to get a “grip” on climate change.

“Working together with Africa is also in our own interest. Only when people have the chance to live peacefully and securely, will exoduses and migration will decrease. Only if we end wars through political solutions, sustainable security will be achieved. Our security and prosperity depend on whether our neighbours also become secure and economically prosperous,” she added.

Merkel will be officially stepping down as Chancellor in 2021.

