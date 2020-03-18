-
Germany: Merkel vows to “cushion” economic impact of coronavirus epidemic
German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised to ‘preserve jobs’ during the economic impact expected as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, during a speech in Berlin on Wednesday.
The German government is currently working on doing everything it can to “help our employers and employees” through the expected difficult times that are currently threatening the economy.
“And everyone can rest assured that the food supply is secure at all times, and if shelves are emptied for a day, they will be refilled,” she added, before underlining that there are no treatments or vaccines for the deadly coronavirus.
Merkel warned that the complete stopping of the virus probably isn’t realistic, and that the Robert Koch Institute, scientists, virologists and the government have shifted their focus “to slow down” the spread of the virus, “to stretch it over the months and thus, to gain time. Time so that research can develop medication and a vaccine.”
Although no lockdown was imposed, Merkel said the government “will always re-examine what can be corrected,” as “there has been no challenge” so serious since the Second World War.
According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 214,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 worldwide and over 8,500 people have died. There have currently been 11,973 cases confirmed in Germany with at least 28 deaths.
