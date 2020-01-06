-
Germany: Michelin-starred restaurant wiped out by blaze in Baiersbronn
A fire broke out at a five-star “Hotel Traube Tonbach” in Baiersbronn on Sunday, destroying the three-Michelin-star restaurant “Schwarzwaldstube.”
Footage shows smoke billowing from the building with teams of firefighters working at the site.
The fire started early in the morning, leading to the evacuation of more than 60 people from the hotel’s premises. Around 150 firefighters rushed to the scene, where the fire was later extinguished.
Nobody was reportedly injured in the incident, but the cause of the fire is still unknown.
