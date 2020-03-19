-
Germany: Military put on standby to help Germany face COVID-19
German Federal Minister of Defence Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer announced that the German armed forces have been put on standby should they be needed to help deal with the coronavirus crisis in Germany. She made the comments at a press conference in Berlin on Thursday.
“We are ready to ensure that when the persistence of the civilian forces reaches a limit, the army, in particular, will be available with replacements,” said Kramp-Karrenbauer. “The possibility for the armed forces to assist in this particular case can only be a process conducted in precise circumstances and also through the corresponding authorities and only under strict protocol,” she added.
Kramp-Karrenbauer said that a deployment of the military could include ensuring security for critical infrastructure like electricity and water plants.
