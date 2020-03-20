-
Germany: Minister-President Soeder announces lockdown in Bavaria
Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder announced on Friday afternoon during a press briefing in Munich, that from midnight onwards a two-week lockdown will be imposed in the state to curb the coronavirus outbreak.
“We are not shutting down Bavaria, we are not stopping Bavaria. But we are almost completely turning off public life,” explained Soeder after announcing on several restrictions for Bavaria on Wednesday.
The announcement comes as Bavaria confirmed over 2,400 coronavirus cases as of Friday afternoon and it’s becoming the first German state to impose a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Minister-president also urged people to take this matter seriously and not to use it as an excuse “to throw a holiday-like party together,” saying that people should only go out “in exceptional cases.”
Germany is currently the 5th most affected country by the pandemic with 18,361 cases of infected and 52 deaths confirmed.
