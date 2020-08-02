Germany: Mobile station offers free COVID tests for travellers from Scandinavia at Fehmarn island

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A mobile COVID-19 testing station has been set up outside a ferry terminal at Fehmarn island off the northeast coast in Germany’s state of Schleswig-Holstein, footage from Saturday shows, to provide tests to holidaymakers heading or returning from Scandinavian countries.

A medical worker in a protective suit could be seen conducting a coronavirus test for a couple returning from Sweden while they remained sitting in their car.

“I have done a COVID test because I don’t want to feel accountable in case someone is ill around me. I feel good because otherwise I wouldn’t be able to contact other people in the next week,” said Ute Meier, a traveller.

The tests conducted at the ferry harbour are offered for free.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) and announced earlier this week plans to introduce mandatory tests for those arriving in Germany from countries and areas considered to have an increased risk of COVID-19 infection, although the Scandinavian countries are not designated as a high-risk area, and COVID tests for those returning from the region are not obligatory.

