Germany: Mosque”s call to prayer ends early after physical distancing breaches

An estimated 300 people gathered outside the Dar Assalam Mosque in Berlin on Friday where they listened to a call to prayer that was held in conjunction with bell-ringing at a nearby church, in a sign of solidarity during the COVID-19 crisis.

Footage shows police vehicles arriving at the scene as officers sought to consult with the imam of the mosque, after worshippers outside were deemed to have violated COVID-19 regulations that enforce physical distancing.

The police wrote on Twitter that following discussions with the imam, it was decided that the call to prayer should be ended early to ensure compliance with physical distancing regulations.

Imam Mohamed Taha Sabri was seen exiting the mosque in order to persuade people to leave the crowded street outside.

According to organisers of the event, including the Genezarethkirche church Intercultural Center, public calls to prayer and bell ringing will continue to take place every day at 6:00 pm. Future events will include instructions on social media calling on worshippers to follow the calls to prayer online.

