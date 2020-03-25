-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Mosque’s call to prayer joins church bells to boost morale amid COVID-19 outbreak
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The Adhan, or the Islamic call to prayer, rang out from the minaret of the central mosque in Duisburg on Tuesday, joining the simultaneous ringing of church bells in the city in a move of solidarity and to boost morale amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Footage shows the central mosque of the Turkish/Islamic Union DITIB, during the symbolic calling for the evening prayer at 7 pm. The action is the first time the Adhan has been broadcasted from the mosque since its construction in 2008.
To tackle to outbreak of the virus in Germany, places of worship of various faiths have called off religious services.
In addition, the federal government announced a drastic restriction on public gatherings for an initial period of two weeks on Sunday.
Over 30,000 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus in Germany, and 157 people have died so far.
Video ID: 20200324-057
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200324-057
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly