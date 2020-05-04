Germany mostly returns to work, despite fears of a second wave

It’s back to work for hairdressers, kebab stores, zoos, and places of worship in Berlin today, as Germany starts its partial reopening. Restaurants however are not allowed to open. The measures come as an opinion poll shows 50% of the population think the country is coming out of confinement too quickly, fearing a second wave of infections.

