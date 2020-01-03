Germany: Mourners hold candlelit vigil for dead animals outside at Krefeld zoo

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Around a thousand people attended a candlelit vigil outside Krefeld zoo on Thursday evening to mourn the loss of 30 animals killed in a blaze on New Year’s Eve.

The crowds met in the zoo’s car park, which faces the burnt facade of the ape enclosure.

The city’s Mayor Frank Meyer, who spoke at the vigil, praised Krefeld’s togetherness in an interview.

“The people in the city aren’t indifferent,” he said. “Krefeld stands together.”

Earlier in the day, police said three women, a mother and her two adult daughters, were suspected of causing the fire by releasing illegal Chinese lanterns.

Built in 1975, the 2,000 sq/m (21,500 sq/ft) monkey sanctuary used to be home to chimpanzees and orang-utans, as well as marmosets, acouchis and birds.

Video ID: 20200103-005

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200103-005

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly