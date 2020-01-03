-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Mourners hold candlelit vigil for dead animals outside at Krefeld zoo
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Around a thousand people attended a candlelit vigil outside Krefeld zoo on Thursday evening to mourn the loss of 30 animals killed in a blaze on New Year’s Eve.
The crowds met in the zoo’s car park, which faces the burnt facade of the ape enclosure.
The city’s Mayor Frank Meyer, who spoke at the vigil, praised Krefeld’s togetherness in an interview.
“The people in the city aren’t indifferent,” he said. “Krefeld stands together.”
Earlier in the day, police said three women, a mother and her two adult daughters, were suspected of causing the fire by releasing illegal Chinese lanterns.
Built in 1975, the 2,000 sq/m (21,500 sq/ft) monkey sanctuary used to be home to chimpanzees and orang-utans, as well as marmosets, acouchis and birds.
Video ID: 20200103-005
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200103-005
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly