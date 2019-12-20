-
Germany: Mourners remember 2016 Berlin terror attack victims
Crowds gathered in central Berlin on Wednesday to commemorate the victims of 2016 terror attack.
The mourners, including relatives and friends of those who lost their lives in a deadly attack laid flowers and lit candles in the memory of their loved ones. The Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church held a mourning service for the 12 victims and rang the bell 12 times afterwards.
On December 19, 2016, the Breitscheidplatz Christmas market was attacked by Anis Amri, who drove a stolen truck onto the square on a busy evening, killing 12 people and injuring dozens.
Amri escaped, but was killed four days later in a shootout with Italian police near Milan. Since the 2016 attack, stringent security measures have been taken each year to protect workers and visitors of the market.
