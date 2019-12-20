Germany: Mourners remember 2016 Berlin terror attack victims

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Crowds gathered in central Berlin on Wednesday to commemorate the victims of 2016 terror attack.

The mourners, including relatives and friends of those who lost their lives in a deadly attack laid flowers and lit candles in the memory of their loved ones. The Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church held a mourning service for the 12 victims and rang the bell 12 times afterwards.

On December 19, 2016, the Breitscheidplatz Christmas market was attacked by Anis Amri, who drove a stolen truck onto the square on a busy evening, killing 12 people and injuring dozens.

Amri escaped, but was killed four days later in a shootout with Italian police near Milan. Since the 2016 attack, stringent security measures have been taken each year to protect workers and visitors of the market.

