Germany: Musicians serenade Berlin neighbours amid coronavirus contact ban
Musicians serenaded deserted neighbourhoods in Berlin on Sunday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced strict additional coronavirus measures including a contact ban for groups of more than two to last for at least two weeks.
Footage shows passers-by stopping to record and visibly show thanks by waving at one musician who played jazz on his soprano saxophone. Another played bagpipes on the German capital’s famous Museum Island.
According to the latest figures compiled from global reports by Johns Hopkins University, at least 329,500 people have been infected by COVID-19 worldwide and over 14,250 people have died. There have currently been 23,974 cases confirmed in Germany with at least 92 deaths.
Video ID: 20200322-038
