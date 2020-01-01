Germany: Muslim community helps clean Berlin after New Year celebrations

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community took to streets of Berlin’s Weissensee neighbourhood to help to clean the streets of rubbish left by those celebrating New Year, especially the remains of fireworks.

Footage shows the clean-up team, consisting mostly of refugees and members of the Muslim community, collecting rubbish from the streets on Wednesday morning following New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“For us, it’s an opportunity to express love and loyalty to this country and to contribute to the society,” said imam Ahmad Arif.

