Germany: Navalny”s wife arrives at Charite hospital as his treatment continues

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, arrived at Berlin’s Charite hospital on Sunday morning, the day after her husband was admitted there for treatment.

Footge shows Navalnaya as she arrived at the hospital. She appeared to face some complications before finally being admitted inside the premises.

Navalny’s medical evacuation flight landed in Berlin on Saturday at 8:47 local time (6:47 GMT). After that, the opposition leader was delivered to the Charite hospital for treatment. The flight was reportedly organised and funded by the German NGO ‘Cinema for Peace’. The flight took Navalny and his wife Yulia to Berlin for treatment at the world-renowned hospital.

Navalny fell ill in what is being reported as a suspected poisoning during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday morning. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Omsk, where the activist was then rushed to a hospital.

He was subsequently kept in a coma, attached to a ventilator in the intensive care ward of the medical facility.

The medical team that was treating him in Omsk initially insisted on Friday that the opposition leader was too ill to be transported.

However, they later said the situation had improved and that his condition would now be stable enough to get through a flight.

Russian reports suggest no signs of poisoning and the early diagnosis of the cause behind Navalny’s sudden hospitalisation was “a sudden drop in blood sugar level”, according to Alexander Murakhovskiy, the chief doctor at the Omsk medical facility where the activist was first treated. “[Navalny losing consciousness] could be caused by a sudden drop of blood sugar level during the flight, which caused the blackout,” the doctor said.

Omsk’s regional Ministry of Health released the following statement on the situation:

“One of the versions of the patient’s condition was poisoning by an unknown toxin. That’s why tests were taken immediately for the presence of toxic substances in the body.”

“Today we can already say for sure that oxybutyrate, barbiturates, strychnine, convulsive or synthetic poisons have not been detected. Alcohol and caffeine were found in the urine. A more detailed statement was given to people accompanying the patient.”

“At the same time, 2-ethylhexyl diphenyl phosphate was found on Navalny’s clothes and hands, a substance that does not have a toxic effect and is used in industrial chemistry for the production of polymers. This substance was not found in the patient’s biomaterials.”

“All this time doctors have been carrying out treatment due to which it was possible to stabilise the patient’s condition, moderate positive dynamics could be observed.”

“As of today, we possess the results of all tests carried out on the patient, samples of biological liquids, the results of gathering the case history data and the description of the treatment that has been carried out.”

“Being concerned about the health condition and interests of the patient, with the consent of his relatives we are ready to provide all the necessary information, as well as to carry out any other type of cooperation with the specialists of the German Charite clinic,” it concluded.

