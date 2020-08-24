Germany: Navalny”s wife arrives at Charite hospital in Berlin

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The wife of Russian anti-corruption campaigner and opposition leader Alexey Navalny arrived at Berlin’s Charite hospital on Monday.

Yulia Navalnaya was filmed walking towards the clinic with some of his closest colleagues.

Navalny was arrived in Berlin on a medical plane on Saturday after falling ill during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday morning. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Omsk where the Navalny was rushed to hospital.

German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said on Monday that Navalny’s condition was ‘fairly likely’ caused by poisoning.

The hospital in Omsk where Navalny was initially treated had dismissed such possibility.

