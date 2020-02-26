-
Germany: New coronavirus case confirmed in North Rhine-Westphalia
Another patient has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, on Tuesday.
Footage shows the exterior of the University Clinic of Dusseldorf, where the patient is being treated, and is reportedly in critical condition in the intensive care unit.
Another new patient tested positive for coronavirus in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 18, reports say.
According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, nearly 80,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 so far and over 2,600 people have died worldwide.
