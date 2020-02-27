Germany: “No closing” of borders as further coronavirus cases confirmed

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A 25-year-old man has been confirmed as having contracted the deadly coronavirus following a holiday to Milan, as announced at a press conference in Stuttgart on Wednesday.

Baden-Wurttemberg Minister of Health Manfred Lucha added that “his partner has unspecified symptoms. She is also in a clinic,” where they are currently waiting on results.

The health authorities have identified 13 “contact-persons,” who they deem to be at risk of having contracted the coronavirus. Unfortunately, the person went to see ‘Bad Boys for Life’ at a New-Ulm cinema on the Bavarian side, where a further 138 persons may be at risk, according to local media reports.

Stefan Brockmann, Head of Competence Centre for Health Protection at State Health Office, has identified another three districts, in addition to Goppingen, that are at risk: Tubingen, Stuttgart and Ulm.

However, Edgar Wolff, District Administrator, said that they believe “that with both of these measures, to isolate the patients, to isolate the contact-persons, that with the appropriate measures, we will prevent the spread of the virus.”

According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 81,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 so far and over 2,700 people have died. There have currently been 19 cases confirmed in Germany.

