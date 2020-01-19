Germany: No sanctions discussed, ‘If arms embargo is violated, we’ll have to wait and see’ – Merkel

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said sanctions were not discussed during the Libyan peace talks and that “documents agreed today will go to the UNSC for approval,” answering journalists’ questions during a presser concluding the conference in Berlin on Sunday

*FULL TO FOLLOW*

Video ID: 20200119-059

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200119-059

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly