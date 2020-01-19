-
Germany: No sanctions discussed, ‘If arms embargo is violated, we’ll have to wait and see’ – Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said sanctions were not discussed during the Libyan peace talks and that “documents agreed today will go to the UNSC for approval,” answering journalists’ questions during a presser concluding the conference in Berlin on Sunday
*FULL TO FOLLOW*
Video ID: 20200119-059
