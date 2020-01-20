Germany: No stable dialogue between Libyans yet – Lavrov on Berlin conference

Acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov summarised the key decisions made during the Libya peace conference in Berlin on Sunday, stressing that “it is still not possible to establish a stable, serious dialogue” between the Libyans.

“It is clear that the Libyans should make decisions themselves, it is clear that it is still not possible to establish a stable, serious dialogue between them: the differences in approaches are great. Nevertheless, those recommendations and proposals, which contained in the final document of the Berlin conference, refill the bank of ideas offered by the international community, so that the Libyan parties can agree on the conditions that will allow them to sit down at the negotiating table and start negotiating”, said Lavrov.

He also stated that during the meeting participating countries accepted the detailed document, “which contains recommendations and suggestions in order to overcome the current Libyan crisis.”

According to Lavrov, Russia “had participated in the preparations for the resolution from the first stages” and it was Russian insistence to invite Libyan leaders and “to expend the participants range from Libya’s neighbours.”

“The Libyan parties made a small step forward compared to the meeting that took place on January 13 in Moscow: they agreed to delegate five representatives to the military committee created on the initiative of the UN, which will consider all issues related to ensuring a truce,” concluded Lavrov.

The conference was hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and was attended by Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar, UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) leader Fayez al-Sarraj, as well as by leaders from the US, Russia, Turkey, France, the UK, Italy, the UAE, and numerous African states.

As a result of the meeting, leaders agreed to uphold an arms embargo in Libya and designate members to a military commission with five members from each side, with the UN monitoring the implementation of the cease-fire

