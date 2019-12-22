-
Germany: No suspicious objects found at evacuated Christmas market – police
The Berlin police commented on the evacuation of a Christmas market after two people were taken into custody for acting “suspiciously” on Saturday.
Thilo Cablitz, Berlin police spokesperson said: “Right before or around 19:00, our task forces identified two people, who acted suspiciously here at Breitscheidplatz and they were immediately taken away from Breitscheidplatz.” He then added that there was a name confusion with one of those people, as at first the police thought that the arrested was another person they had been searching for.
Cablitz stressed that after cordoning off and searching the area nothing suspicious was found.
Three years ago twelve people were killed and more than 50 injured in a terror attack at the same market.
