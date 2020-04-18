Germany: North Rhine-Westphalia zoo first in Europe to reopen after lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Safari Land drive-through zoo park in the city of Schloss Holte-Stukenbrock has become the first zoo in Europe to reopen its doors to visitors under coronavirus lockdown as footage shot on Friday shows.

“It’s great. The people are excited to finally be out, finally able to do something. A similar phenomenal to the drive-throughs. The people look forward to the animals, the lovely weather. And we are all completely excited,” explained the Safari Land Zoo director Markus Koechling at the park in the North Rhine-Westphalia state.

A queue of cars outside the park could be seen, as visitors waited for their turn to see the variety of animals at the park, which received a special permit from the state provided health and hygienic measures are kept on at all times.

According to Johns Hopkins University compiling data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), among others; Germany has the fifth-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections cases with over 140,00 and 4,352 related deaths.

Video ID: 20200418-011

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200418-011

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly