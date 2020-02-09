-
Germany: NRW residents protest President Laschet award as miner villages under risk
Dozens of activists held a rally in Aachen as the North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) Minister President Armin Laschet attended a ceremony to receive an award ‘for humor and humanity in office’ on Saturday night.
The protesters claim that Laschet, due to his support for phasing out fossil fuels, had not put enough effort to preserve several coal miners villages around Garzweiler mine, which are now at risk of disappearing if coal facilities close following to the Green Deal.
Footage shows protesters marching across the city towards the venue where the award was granted and exposed symbolic coffins with the names of the miners villages under risk.
