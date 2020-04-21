-
Germany: Oktoberfest 2020 cancelled over coronavirus fears
Bavaria’s famed Oktoberfest was called off this year by Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder and Munich’s Mayor Dieter Reiter due to the coronavirus outbreak and a lack of a vaccine for it, during a joint press conference in Munich on Tuesday.
“A beer tent lives from closeness, a beer tent lives from not keeping distance. A beer tent also lives on something being drunk, if I may say so and a beer tent also lives from there being singing. Well, these are all three factors, which make a bigger spread, until there is no vaccine, almost inevitable,” said Soeder on their motivations to call the famous festival off.
Cancelling Oktoberfest has a significant economic impact as it creates thousands of jobs and attracts tourists from all over the world, which on the other hand make the risk of a new outbreak “simply too high,” said Soeder.
“The Wiesen [Oktoberfest] is either [done] properly or not at all. Properly or not at all. So that in the following year we could start much better, when the world hopefully provided with a vaccine and we could invite with much joy to Bavaria,” added Soeder.
The beer fair usually draws a large crowd of over 6 millions visitors from more than 50 countries.
