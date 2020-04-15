Germany: Over 70 test positive for COVID-19 at Schlwesig-Holstein nursing home

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Over 70 people, including both workers and residents have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Rohlshagen nursing home, in Bad Oldesloe.

Footage shows the home as well as a press conference at the local Stormarn district council building in Bad Oldesloe.

“There is a massive cluster of corona[virus] cases, of coronavirus infections at the nursing home. We already reached the decision on Thursday to quarantine the facility, when we found out that an employee was infected,” said district administrator Henning Goertz.

“We then decided together with the management to test all residents and all employees. This test took place on Saturday before Easter. On Sunday evening the laboratory results came in, and I will read the results again in detail, 53 of 70 residents and 19 of 58 employees had tested positive,” Goertz added.

However, according to District Medical Officer Doctor Joerg Guenther, a further evacuation may not take place, as “it is difficult to find solutions that make separation, or isolation possible in the facility,” where residents with dementia live.

As the facility houses largely dementia patients it was agreed that an evacuation wasn’t possible according to Goertz, with the residents placed under quarantine instead.

“It has now been found that 70 percent of the residents from the nursing home tested positive, and 40 percent of the employees. This is also a preliminary result, so the final result could increase,” said district medical officer Joerg Guenther.

The nursing home’s supervisor Ingo Lange explained that “there is no worsening of the situation” and “protective equipment was also brought in,” so that the employees and residents can now be protected when needed.

In Germany, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, there are 131,170 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 3,272 dying with the virus as of Tuesday.

