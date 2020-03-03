-
Germany: Pegida rally in Dresden met with large counter-protest
A rally of the far-right Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the Occident (Pegida) was met with a massive counter-protest in Dresden on Monday.
Footage shows counter-demonstrators, reportedly around 2,500, gathered next to the Pegida rally in Neumarkt square in the city centre, with signs reading “Nazis out” and “All together against fascism.”
Police presence was spotted during the rallies.
