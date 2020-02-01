-
Germany: Plane carrying Wuhan evacuees lands in Frankfurt
A German military plane carrying nationals evacuated from the city of Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of coronavirus outbreak, landed in Frankfurt on Saturday.
More than one hundred people, mostly German nationals, have arrived aboard the plane and are supposed to spend a fortnight in quarantine in army barracks. So far none of the passengers has shown any symptoms of the virus which has killed more than 250 people in China alone.
According to German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the plane was expected to make a stopover in Moscow to change crew and refuel before continuing to Frankfurt but was refused landing by the Russian officials. The plane had to head to Helsinki, Finland instead.
