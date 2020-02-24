Germany: Polar bear cub “Hertha” sighted nursing in Berlin”s Tierpark Zoo

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Little Hertha is healthy and continuing to grow at Berlin’s Tierpark. Footage taken from Zoo Berlin on Friday shows the large cub being nursed by her mother.

The polar bear was born in December of 2018 and has been charming her followers with her development ever since. Four months after she was born, in April 2019, she was given the name ‘Hertha’ after the local football club that plays in the Bundesliga.

The cub was her mother Tonja’s only surviving offspring after the bear lost three of her previous cubs in less than two years. Their ongoing relationship is a good sign that the two will continue to be a permanent fixture in the park.

