Germany: Police arrest IS suspects plotting attacks on US bases
Police arrested four suspected members of the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIS/ISIL) after raids in North Rhine-Westphalia on Wednesday, along with another man who was previously detained, for allegedly plotting attacks on US military bases stationed in Germany.
According to the Federal Prosecutor’s office in Karlsruhe, where the suspects were delivered, the five men were also suspected of carrying out surveillance of individuals critical of Islam, targeting them for future attacks.
The suspects are accused of joining IS in January 2019 and initially planning on carrying out attacks in Tajikistan, where they are originating from, before switching their focus to Germany on the instruction of two high-ranking IS leaders in Syria and Afghanistan.
