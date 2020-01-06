-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Police block attempt to remove Holocaust ashes art installation
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Police have blocked an attempt by activists to remove an art installation that contains soil and ashes from concentration camps on Monday in Berlin.
Footage shows damage to the installation, which is sat outside the German Reichstag and has “I shall kill both by word and by deed, by vote and my own hand – if i can – anyone who overthrows democracy,” inscribed on it.
The controversial memorial was originally installed by the left-leaning Centre for Political Beauty (ZFPS) at the start of December in a provocative stunt that offended parts of the Jewish community. Activists from a group calling itself the Performance Art Committee (AKK) attempted to dismantle the installation. The ZFPS has submitted a complaint to police for property damage, according to local reports.
SEE RUPTLY’S COVERAGE OF LINKED STORY: Germany: Memorial holding ashes of Holocaust victims stirs emotions in Berlin https://ruptly.tv/en/videos/20191204-017
Video ID: 20200106-025
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200106-025
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly