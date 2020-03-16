Germany: Police control vehicles at French border amid coronavirus travel restrictions

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police officers were filmed checking vehicles and drivers’ documents outside the town of Rastatt at the border between Germany and France on Monday morning, as Berlin announced border controls and travel restrictions except for commercial traffic and cross-border commuters.

Footage shows police officers stopping all passenger cars to question drivers and letting trucks through after document checks.

On Sunday, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced Germany would introduce border controls starting from Monday mornings at its borders with Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Denmark in a bid to slow the coronavirus outbreak and asked “all citizens to absolutely refrain from traveling which is not absolutely necessary.”

There are currently over 5,800 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany, with 13 fatalities.

