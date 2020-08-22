-
Germany: Police convoy escorts Navalny to Charite hospital for treatment
The ambulance carrying Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny arrived at Berlin’s Charite hospital after safely landing at Berlin’s Tegel airport early on Saturday morning.
Navalny’s medical evacuation flight was reportedly organised and funded by German NGO ‘Cinema for Peace’. The flight took Navalny and his wife Yulia to Berlin for treatment at the world-renowned hospital.
Navalny fell ill in what is being reported as a suspected poisoning during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday morning. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Omsk where the Navalny was then rushed to hospital.
He has since been kept in a coma, attached to a ventilator in the intensive care ward of the medical facility. The medical team that was treating him in Omsk had first insisted on Friday that the opposition leader was too ill to be transported. However, they later changed their tone and said his condition would now be stable enough to get through a flight.
