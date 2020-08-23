Germany: Police deployed to Berlin hospital where Navalny receives treatment

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police officers could be seen outside Charite Hospital in Berlin, on Sunday, as Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny continues to receive treatment.

The politician landed in Berlin in the early hours of Saturday and was brought to the hospital in a German military intensive care transport. According to Jaka Bizilj, founder of Cinemas for Peace, the German NGO that funded the flight from Omsk to Berlin, Navalny’s condition is”stable.”

Navalny fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday morning. The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk where the anti-corruption campaigner was rushed to the hospital.

His spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said she suspects that the opposition leader was poisoned “with something mixed with his tea” at the Tomsk airport. However, the deputy chief doctor at Omsk Hospital Anatoly Kalinichenko said that no traces of poison were found in Navalny’s body.

