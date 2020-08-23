-
Kenyan communities sue UK over colonial-era land grab - 12 hours ago
-
Germany COVID concerts: Experiment to study virus transmission - 12 hours ago
-
Germany: Police deployed to Berlin hospital where Navalny receives treatment - 12 hours ago
-
Germany: Navalny”s wife arrives at Charite hospital as his treatment continues - 12 hours ago
-
Germany: Hundreds take streets to protest police violence in Dusseldorf - 12 hours ago
-
Un-BEE-lievably brave Indian girl gets covered with 100,000 bees to highlight their importance - 12 hours ago
-
‘Putin politically responsible for Navalny’s poisoning’ | Interview with Boris Nemtsov’s daughter - 12 hours ago
-
USA: Inferno of lightning-sparked California fires captured in chilling footage - 12 hours ago
-
China: Beijing eases outdoor mask rules as COVID cases drop - 12 hours ago
-
Five-year-old Japanese golf prodigy tees up to be a future professional - 12 hours ago
Germany: Police deployed to Berlin hospital where Navalny receives treatment
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Police officers could be seen outside Charite Hospital in Berlin, on Sunday, as Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny continues to receive treatment.
The politician landed in Berlin in the early hours of Saturday and was brought to the hospital in a German military intensive care transport. According to Jaka Bizilj, founder of Cinemas for Peace, the German NGO that funded the flight from Omsk to Berlin, Navalny’s condition is”stable.”
Navalny fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday morning. The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk where the anti-corruption campaigner was rushed to the hospital.
His spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said she suspects that the opposition leader was poisoned “with something mixed with his tea” at the Tomsk airport. However, the deputy chief doctor at Omsk Hospital Anatoly Kalinichenko said that no traces of poison were found in Navalny’s body.
Video ID: 20200823-007
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200823-007
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly