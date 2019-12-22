-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Police evacuate Berlin Christmas market to investigate “suspicious object”
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Police in Berlin evacuated a Christmas market to investigate a suspicious object that was found in the area on Saturday. Footage shows officers outside the cordoned off area in Breitscheidplatz which was the site of a terrorist attack in 2016.
It was not immediately clear what kind of item police were looking for after they asked visitors to leave the area. A service in a nearby church was also cancelled.
Twelve people were killed and more than 50 injured at the site three years ago after an Islamist terrorist plowed a truck through the crowd.
Video ID: 20191221-035
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191221-035
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly