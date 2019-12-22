Germany: Police evacuate Berlin Christmas market to investigate “suspicious object”

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police in Berlin evacuated a Christmas market to investigate a suspicious object that was found in the area on Saturday. Footage shows officers outside the cordoned off area in Breitscheidplatz which was the site of a terrorist attack in 2016.

It was not immediately clear what kind of item police were looking for after they asked visitors to leave the area. A service in a nearby church was also cancelled.

Twelve people were killed and more than 50 injured at the site three years ago after an Islamist terrorist plowed a truck through the crowd.

Video ID: 20191221-035

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191221-035

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly