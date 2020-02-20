-
Germany: Police gather at Hanau shooting suspect’s house
A heavy police presence and journalists were seen outside the house of a shooting suspect in Hanau on Thursday morning, after a double shooting left at least 11 people including the suspect dead on Wednesday night.
Late on Wednesday gunmen reportedly opened fire outside one shisha bar in the city’s Heumarkt district and drove off to a second location in the Kesselstadt district where they opened fire again killing nine people and injuring several others.
A suspect and another body were found at his address in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Investigations are ongoing and the motive behind the attacks remains unclear.
