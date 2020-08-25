-
Germany: Police leave entrance of Berlin hospital treating Navalny
German police have reportedly left the entrance of Charite hospital in Berlin where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny continues to receive treatment on Tuesday.
People can be seen walking outside the clinic where significant police presence was visible just a day before.
According to a statement issued by the hospital on Monday, Navalny remained in the ICU in a medically-induced coma.
The politician was brought to Berlin on a medical plane on Saturday after falling ill during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday morning.
German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said on Monday that Navalny’s condition was ‘fairly likely’ caused by poisoning.
The hospital in Omsk where Navalny was initially treated had dismissed such possibility.
