Germany: Police send reinforcements after protesters attempt to storm parliament
Scores of protesters broke through the police lines near the German parliament on Saturday attempting to storm the building.
It happened during the latest round of protests against COVID restrictions.
Demonstrators were seen pushing the security barrier with some of them running around the gardens in front of the building. Scattered dirt, papers and bags could also be seen on the stairs which some of demonstrators managed to access.
At least 300 people were arrested in demonstrations in the German capital on Saturday which were halted by police on the grounds of not following the coronavirus restrictions.
