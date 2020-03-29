-
Germany: Police storm Stuttgart shisha bar as party violates corona-ban
Police squads were deployed outside a shisha bar in Stuttgart on Saturday night, after neighbours reported that a group of people had been partying inside, a violation of the government’s policies enacted to contain the spreading of the coronavirus.
Footage shows police vehicles and officers along with police dogs arriving at the shisha bar and surrounding it. Upon the arrival of the first policemen, the group of 22 people reportedly barricaded themselves in the cellar.
Germany enacted restrictions on public life including a ban on gatherings of more than two people outside, and a ban on parties of all kind. The country has over 60,000 confirmed cases of the virus which has killed nearly 500 people as of Sunday.
