-
Germany: Police suspect sky lantern behind Krefeld zoo fire that killed more than 30 animals
Local authorities and Krefeld zoo workers spoke to local media to comment on the deadly fire that took place over New Year’s Eve at the facility, in which over 30 animals were killed at the monkey sanctuary.
Locals can be seen gathering at the zoo, where a shrine with candles for the animals had been set up.
Local police stated they suspected a sky lantern to be the reason for the tragic fire.
“People reported seeing those sky lanterns flying at low altitude near the zoo and then it started burning, and we believe that could have been behind the fire,” said Krefeld Detective Chief Gerald Hoppman.
He went on to say that their use has been banned since 2009, and that “we assume that it has been seen, and I’m certain that someone must have seen where it took off from.”
The 2,000 sq/m (21,530 sq/ft) monkey sanctuary which was built in 1975 used to be home for chimpanzees and orang-utans, as well as marmosets, acouchis and birds.
