-
Germany: Political parties clash over conclusions of COP climate summit
German politicians gave their evaluation of the COP climate meeting in Madrid during a debate on matters of topical interest in the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday.
Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke of a united approach to tackling climate change, saying “the world has a big task to conquer climate change, which was caused by humanity, and it can only do this together.”
AfD member of Bundestag Karsten Hilse, on the other hand, said his party wanted to leave the Paris Climate deal and its 1.5-degree goal just like the US.
Head of the SPD Sakia Esken says that no one took the Paris climate deal seriously, but the German government has done the right and necessary things.
The UN Climate Summit (COP25) ended on Sunday with an agreement that postponed a key decision on global carbon markets until next year.
