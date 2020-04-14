Germany: Potsdam hospital calls army in to help contain coronavirus outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Potsdam’s biggest hospital asked the German Armed Forces, or Bundeswehr, for help as the clinic has become one of the hotspots of the coronavirus infection in the German state of Brandenburg.

Footage filmed on Tuesday shows the Ernst von Bergmann clinic with just a few people entering the building just 35km (21 miles) from Berlin.

According to reports, the clinic is now battling the outbreak in its own building as the situation got out of control after 103 employees had tested positive and 28 patients died.

As of April 11, 15 patients were ventilated in the intensive care units out of a total of 83 confirmed coronavirus patients. It is suspected the patients may have become infected at the hospital, according to an internal report from the Robert Koch Institute.

The investigation into a possible failure of the clinic’s management is underway. The admission of new patients has been halted, with only acute emergencies to be admitted.

Earlier on Tuesday, President of the Robert Koch Institute Lothar Wieler said that “discipline that we have held in the last few weeks, we should keep it, the more beautiful will be the reward.”

According to Johns Hopkins University compiling data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), among others; Germany has the fifth-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections cases with over 130,00 and 3,000 related deaths.

