Germany: Pro and anti-nuclear energy demonstrators rally at plant closing
Groups of pro and anti-nuclear energy demonstrators rallied together as the Philippsburg nuclear power plant prepared to close its doors on Sunday.
Footage show large crowds gathered under police presence, climate change polar bears dancing and signs for both sides saying “Nuclear energy is threatening our existence,” and “Nuclear energy is good for the climate.” Harry Block, renowned anti-nuclear environmental activist can be seen toasting the official closure of the plant.
Both sides drew on the current climate change crisis to support their arguments for and against nuclear energy.
Those for nuclear energy say the move to close nuclear energy plants “will prolong the burning of gas and coal.”
Simeon Preuss, a pro-nuclear energy activist, said: “Our new coal-fired power plant, Datteln Four, is slowly warming up, and the pipeline from Nord Stream 2 that will power our flexible backup power plant with natural gas from Russia, is nearly complete as well.”
Three of the remaining six plants “will be withdrawn in 2021, and the other three in 2022,” an anti-nuclear activist confirmed at the rally.
Following the Fukushima disaster in 2011, the German government decided to phase out all nuclear power plants before 2022.
