Germany: Protest against Tesla factory met by counter-demo near Berlin

The small town of Grunheide near Berlin was divided on Saturday, as dozens of people hit the streets for and against the planned Tesla mega factory.

Anti-Tesla protesters were concerned about the water consumption of the plant that is expected to amount to 10,000,000 litres (2,641,720 gallons) per day.

“I think many people are not aware about the impact. But now, after the water association has issued a statement stating that the water supply needed for any phase is not enough to safeguard the water supply for the citizens. This is remarkable,” said one protester.

Another one added “We don’t need cars, in particular no new cars that would block the streets once again. Additionally 90 hectares would be destroyed and 10 million litres (2.6 million gallons) of water would be consumed every day.”

A counter-protest took place nearby where people sported signs reading ‘Elon, I want a car from you’ and ‘Welcome Tesla’.

“I think the challenges can be all solved technically. I am even a member of the Green Party here in Erkner that’s why it is important to me that we tackle the mobility transition with determination without being afraid. And Tesla makes a huge contribution to that,” said Ralf Schmilewski.

